Half-Time Orange theatre company presents ‘Tales of Crawley’ for the town’s 75th anniversary celebrations

An immersive theatre history trail, part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the ‘New Town’ of Crawley will take place in the High Street (former ASK building) on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 4.30-9pm.

Take a trip through time and experience Crawley through the ages! Led by the ghost of the old Nightwatchman, meet various characters from Crawley’s past and hear their stories as you journey through one of the High Street’s oldest buildings.

Half-Time Orange is a brand-new theatre company dedicated to producing innovative and exciting work with a focus on bringing local communities and histories to the stage. With an emphasis on accessibility and outreach, the company looks to work alongside local venues, organisations and charities in order to better engage communities with local history and the creative arts. The company is proud to have been appointed one of the Associate Artists of The Hawth Theatre.

Founder of Half-Time Orange, Ethan Taylor said: “Half Time Orange came into being from an idea from me and a friend. Lockdown happened and we didn’t have much to do creatively, so we created a small-scale theatre company that would help the community. The name came from the oranges we used to eat at halftime when me and my friend played football as youngsters.

“In our latest production, we are taking the audience through an immersive trip of Crawley’s history. As they walk through the building, they will be met by the ghost of a night watchman, a Sussex smuggler, the illustrator of Punch, and a WW2 soldier. All characters in the show are based on real people or an amalgamation of people for the narrative. It’s an interesting way people can learn about the town’s history interactively.

“We would like this project to be the start of a series of projects that will overarch a couple of years. We want to bring to life different aspects of Crawley’s history and the more I delve into it, the more I want to bring it to life.”