Hall and Oates legend talks exclusively to Sussex radio station

The legendary singer and musician Daryl Hall talks to Jenni Costello in a special interview on New Years Day.

Daryl is best known for his work with John Oates throughout the 70s and 80s with tracks including, I Can't Go For That (No Can Do), Kiss On My List and Out Of Touch, also has a huge back catalogue of solo work, including his current album 'D'

Jenni said "This is Daryl's first UK radio interview for many years and as a fan since the early Daryl Hall and John Oates days, it's been very exciting to talk to him. He's had a lot going on this year, so to sit down and talk about his music and what he enjoys in life has been a lot of fun"

The show is produced by Jenni Costello and David Francis.

David said: "This has taken a lot of planning. Daryl has had a very long year with 2 tours and a very public court case, so we were delighted when he said he'd like to come on the show. Daryl and Jenni had a lot of fun recording this which you'll hear on New Year's Day."

The interview will be broadcast on also on More Radio Retro which is available on DAB across Sussex New Years Day from 11am