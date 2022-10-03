Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hallowe'en Sussex 2022: Strictly, Eastenders, Love Island and music stars brave the weather for this year's Tulleys Shocktober Fest 2022 Black Carpet

It was a fittingly bleak night at the VIP Press Night for Tulleys Shocktober Fest 2022 on Friday night (September 30).

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:16 am

As the rain came down and wind swept, VIPs and celebrities came out in force to attend the world famous event.

Before taking on the attractions – including new for 2022 Electrick Circus and Doom Town – the VIPs walked the black carpet.

Here are some are pictures from the Black Carpet inlcuidng Shane Richie, Sussex’s own Rag ‘n' Bone Man, Strictly star Neil Jones and Denise Van Outen, who was doing a DJ set on the night.

See also Tulleys Shocktober Fest 2022: Terrifying, stressful, intense - just some of the reasons why I loved this world famous event

Tulleys Farm Shocktober Fest 2022: When does it start? How much are tickets? How many scare mazes are there? Is there an age restriction?

1. Tulleys Shocktober Fest 2022 - The Black Carpet

Denise Van Outen attends Tulleys Shocktober Fest at Tulleys Farm on September 30, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Stuart Wilson/Getty Images for Tulleys Shocktober Fest):The VIPs and celebrities at this year's Bkack Carpet at the world famous Shocktober Fest at Tulleys Farm

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson:Getty

Photo Sales

2. Tulleys Shocktober Fest 2022 - The Black Carpet

General views of the opening night during Tulleys Shocktober Fest at Tulleys Farm on September 30, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Stuart Wilson/Getty Images for Tulleys Shocktober Fest):The VIPs and celebrities at this year's Black Carpet at the world famous Shocktober Fest at Tulleys Farm

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson:Getty

Photo Sales

3. Tulleys Shocktober Fest 2022 - The Black Carpet

Dean Gaffney

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson:Getty

Photo Sales

4. Tulleys Shocktober Fest 2022 - The Black Carpet

Saffron Lempriere attends Tulleys Shocktober Fest (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Stuart Wilson/Getty Images for Tulleys Shocktober Fest):

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson:Getty

Photo Sales
Love IslandSussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 10