Hallowe'en Sussex 2022: Strictly, Eastenders, Love Island and music stars brave the weather for this year's Tulleys Shocktober Fest 2022 Black Carpet
It was a fittingly bleak night at the VIP Press Night for Tulleys Shocktober Fest 2022 on Friday night (September 30).
As the rain came down and wind swept, VIPs and celebrities came out in force to attend the world famous event.
Before taking on the attractions – including new for 2022 Electrick Circus and Doom Town – the VIPs walked the black carpet.
Here are some are pictures from the Black Carpet inlcuidng Shane Richie, Sussex’s own Rag ‘n' Bone Man, Strictly star Neil Jones and Denise Van Outen, who was doing a DJ set on the night.
