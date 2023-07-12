Hannah Aldridge is folk club guest in Eastbourne

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Hannah grew up on the muddy banks of Muscle Shoals. Her birthright is music and Alabama. A reckoning between her coming-of-age in the South and a lifetime of trying to create an identity outside of it, her songs strike a delicate balance between rebellion and self-discovery. These two themes weave through Aldridge’s gifted storytelling, making for records that soothe like a lullaby and crack like a whip. For those raised in the Bible Belt, Aldridge’s music sounds like the voice of an old friend who understands. For those not in the know, her music is an initiation to the dark side of the South, Christian fundamentalism and the struggle to forge a future in a place haunted by its past.
Daughter of Muscle Shoals legend Walt Aldridge, Hannah started her musical journey as a classically-trained pianist. It wasn't until her early 20s that she first picked up a guitar and began using music as an outlet to grapple with her demons. With a voice equal parts gritty and melodic, the emerging artist took to the road, entertaining crowds in ten countries and three continents with her acclaimed debut album Razor Wire, superb follow-up Gold Rush and Live in Black and White, a beautifully captured live album recorded in London.
Aldridge has expanded her artistic vision with the ambitious, cinematic Dream of America, which is set to be released in 2023 on Swedish alternative indie label, Icons Creating Evil Art.
A highly collaborative project, produced in three corners of the world with renowned Melbourne-based artist/producer Lachlan Bryan, producer/engineer Damian Cafarella and Swedish mix engineer Frans Hägglund, the record peers through the lens of fading Hollywood starlets, charming psychopaths and weary vagabonds navigating society's underbelly through dark, romantic vignettes. Hannah's haunting vocals, assisted by her father's expert vocal production, deliver a cathartic message of defiance.