Harlem Globetrotters – the world's most famous basketball team – bring their tour to Brighton

The Harlem Globetrotters is a basketball team made up of some of top trick players, that tour the world showcasing their moves, slick play and athleticism.

I had seen Globetrotters legend Frederick ‘Curly’ Neal appearing on a gameshow set in Walt Disney World back in the 1980s. In between games he showed off some of the trademark Globetrotters skills, such as spinning the ball on one finger, and I always thought it would be cool to see them play one day.

Well, when the team decided to come to Brighton last night I was able to finally fulfil that dream and I was also able to take my son along for the ride.

The Harlem Globetrotters played in Brighton last night. Picture: Brighton Centre

It was really exciting walking into the Brighton Centre, where they were playing, and seeing the court set up. Before the show started the Globetrotters came on court and showed off some of their skills, such as scoring a goal from impossibly far away parts of the arena their special four-point shot. My son was mesmerised.

They later went into playing an actual game, against long-time rivals the hapless Washington Generals, but this was packed full of fun moments unlike a ‘normal’ game.

Audience members were called onto court, sometimes every basket was worth double points, there was a slow-motion replay, where they actually re-enacted the drama in slow-motion, high-flying slam dunks and there was just general silliness. It was so much fun, but none of it took away from the whole team being such obviously great players.

My son loved the Harlem Globetrotters, or as he kept mistakenly calling them – the Garlem Hometrotters (well, it is a bit of a mouthful) and I was so happy that I got to share this energetic family spectacle with him.

The team has been going for more than 95 years, and I can see why they’re still impressing audiences worldwide today. They will be touring in the UK until February 26, after which they will move on to other countries.