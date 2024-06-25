Harp recital at St. Saviour's , Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a first for St. Saviour's they will host a recital of harp music with a variety that "will suit all ears" next month.

Fiona Hosford is a stunning performer and it would be a shame to miss out. She will be playing music by De Falla, Albeníz, Chopin and others.

Do come along on July 1 at 1pm. Entry is free with a retiring collection. Refreshments will be served at the end.

Fiona will be playing a great selection of music. Her programme is as follows:

Fiona Hosford.

'Asturiana' (Siete canciones populares españolas) - Manuel De Falla arr.Hosford

Granada - Isaac Albeniz arr.Zabaleta

Danza Mora - Francisco Tarrega arr.Hosford

Chaconne in F Minor – Pachelbel arr.Barber

‘Sarabande’ (Violin Partita No.1) – Bach arr.Grandjany

Nocturne in C Minor - Chopin arr.Stefano

'Notturno' (Studi Galanti) - Virgilio Mortari

Kolibri - Monika Stadler

Sweet Blues - Bernard Andrès

Summertime – Gershwin arr.Hosford