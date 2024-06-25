Harp recital at St. Saviour's , Eastbourne

By Paul CollinsContributor
Published 25th Jun 2024, 08:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
In a first for St. Saviour's they will host a recital of harp music with a variety that "will suit all ears" next month.

Fiona Hosford is a stunning performer and it would be a shame to miss out. She will be playing music by De Falla, Albeníz, Chopin and others.

Do come along on July 1 at 1pm. Entry is free with a retiring collection. Refreshments will be served at the end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fiona will be playing a great selection of music. Her programme is as follows:

Fiona Hosford.Fiona Hosford.
Fiona Hosford.

'Asturiana' (Siete canciones populares españolas) - Manuel De Falla arr.Hosford

Granada - Isaac Albeniz arr.Zabaleta

Danza Mora - Francisco Tarrega arr.Hosford

Chaconne in F Minor – Pachelbel arr.Barber

‘Sarabande’ (Violin Partita No.1) – Bach arr.Grandjany

Nocturne in C Minor - Chopin arr.Stefano

'Notturno' (Studi Galanti) - Virgilio Mortari

Kolibri - Monika Stadler

Sweet Blues - Bernard Andrès

Summertime – Gershwin arr.Hosford

Libertango - Astor Piazzolla arr. Afanasieva

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.