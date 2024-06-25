Harp recital at St. Saviour's , Eastbourne
Fiona Hosford is a stunning performer and it would be a shame to miss out. She will be playing music by De Falla, Albeníz, Chopin and others.
Do come along on July 1 at 1pm. Entry is free with a retiring collection. Refreshments will be served at the end.
Fiona will be playing a great selection of music. Her programme is as follows:
'Asturiana' (Siete canciones populares españolas) - Manuel De Falla arr.Hosford
Granada - Isaac Albeniz arr.Zabaleta
Danza Mora - Francisco Tarrega arr.Hosford
Chaconne in F Minor – Pachelbel arr.Barber
‘Sarabande’ (Violin Partita No.1) – Bach arr.Grandjany
Nocturne in C Minor - Chopin arr.Stefano
'Notturno' (Studi Galanti) - Virgilio Mortari
Kolibri - Monika Stadler
Sweet Blues - Bernard Andrès
Summertime – Gershwin arr.Hosford
Libertango - Astor Piazzolla arr. Afanasieva
