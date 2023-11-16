Harry the Piano plays Horsham

Harry the Piano (contributed pic)

To book tickets phone 01403 252602, email horshammusiccircl[email protected] or go online at wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle.

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The Horsham Music Circle presentation on Saturday, November 25 at 7pm in St Mary’s Church offers a very different concert experience when we invite you to an entertaining and inspirational evening of invention. Come and be intrigued and wowed by Harry the Piano, lauded by Classic FM as ‘one of the world’s great improvisors.’ His show was born in Horsham, at the Music Circle’s invitation, but his extraordinary talent has taken him worldwide. He has given private audiences to HM Queen Elizabeth II and His Majesty King Charles III as well as headlining at the Holders Festival Barbados, the Manasterly Palace Cairo, the Adelaide Festival and launching the QM2 on her maiden voyage along with Dame Shirley Bassey.

“He has appeared on BBC Radios 2 and 4 and is the go-to improvisor on Radio 3 where presenter Iain Burnside said ‘You can’t be a pianist and not be a fan’ and Martin Roscoe said of him ‘You practice all your life and think you can play the piano, then you hear Harry.’ For classical audiences he has performed for more than 50 concert societies. During lockdown Harry put out a musical distress signal, recording a tune a day in a series entitled Lockdown Blues which eventually ran to 300 songs described by Classic FM as ‘miraculous creativity’ and on which The Times commented ‘regularly made me cry’.