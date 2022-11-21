Hastings-based saxophonist and composer Trevor Watts takes to the stage

Trevor first came to prominence in the 1960s as a founder member of The Spontaneous Music Ensemble. As friend and musical collaborator Jamie Harris says: “During the 1970s with his group Amalgam he transitioned away from purely improvised music passing through rock, punk and funk to arrive in the 1980s with his fully fledged world music group Moire Music. Dearly missed local percussionist and singer Nana Tsiboe was a close Watts contributor during this period as was drummer Liam Genockey. Liane Carroll and Colin Gibson were also members of one particularly fine version of Moire Music who recorded the classic album With One Voice. In 1998 I was asked to help organise a concert with Mr Watts as composer and musical director. The band of young musicians involved eventually became The Celebration Band. It was here that I made my own transition from vocalist to group percussionist. This group, still very much working out of a solid rhythmic world music mould, made a critically acclaimed album and toured USA/Canada. Trevor and I also played many concerts together as a duo around this time. After a break we re-ignited the duo when I was invited by Veryan Weston to play at Trevor's 80th birthday celebration. We picked up the duo where we left off and after some successful concerts and of course having to traverse the Covid pandemic we eventually found ourselves in a trio with Mr Weston, a fiery contributor on Nord electric keyboard. And so Eternal Triangle were born. You can hear ET playing @ Kino Teatro in St Leonard's on Friday, November 25. The style of this music, think world but not just the African and South American parts but also add harmonies and melodies from India, China, folk from Europe. As if composing and playing with one group weren't enough Mr Watts also has his improvising project JaMaTre paying a visit to The Nest in Hastings Old Town on Thursday December 6. In this group Trevor and I are joined by Guitarist Mark Hewins.”