Hastings Comedy and Cabaret Society returns with Comedy Cuisine

RIGGS

Hosted by seafront pub The Pig, the night will be a mixed-bill comedy showcase with proceeds going to the charity Hastings Supports Refugees.

Host Mr Benelux said: “The show will include local comedian Lauren Douglin, Brighton legend RIGGS and up-and-coming star Ben Morgan as part of a great bill of stand-up and character acts. The first Comedy Cuisine night in February was an absolute blast! We had a full room and a fun, varied line-up of quality acts. There were jokes, satsumas, songs, food dye and a cracking impression of Su Pollard. Who knows what awaits us on May 13! I’m particularly excited to have a local act, Lauren Douglin, on the bill this time – more evidence that the Hastings comedy scene is flourishing. Comedy Cuisine is surely the most fun you can have whilst raising money for a good cause.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full line-up for Comedy Cuisine on Friday, May 13 is Lauren Douglin, Ben Morgan, Kitty Cassis, Natalie Bryce, RIGGS, Brad Jon Kane and Sue the Cleaner. Comedy Cuisine takes place at The Pig, 37 White Rock, Hastings on Friday, May 13 at 8pm. Doors 7.30pm Entry £5 on the door or book online: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/Comedy-Cuisine/t-jzkzdga

Proceeds from the night will go to Hastings Supports Refugees charity: https://www.facebook.com/hastingssupportsrefugees/?ref=page_internal

Have you read: Downton Abbey - those all important Sussex connections

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way