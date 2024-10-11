Hastings Comedy Festival Winter Shows announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for an evening of laughter as Hastings Comedy Festival kicks off its winter stand-up series at the White Rock Studio. The first show of the season is November 19th, and it promises to deliver top-tier comedy with a stellar lineup featuring Angela Barnes and Bobby Mair, hosted by Peter Rethinasamy.

Angela Barnes, known for her sharp wit and relatable humour, is a household name on the UK comedy circuit. After leaving a career in health and social care in 2010, Barnes won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2011 and has since gone on to perform on hit shows such as Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, and House of Games. Her latest tour, Hot Mess, has received widespread acclaim. In addition to her stand-up work, Angela is a familiar voice on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, where she recently took on hosting duties. She also co-hosts the history podcast We Are History, bringing a humorous twist to historical events.

Joining the lineup is Canadian comedian Bobby Mair, known for his dark, unpredictable, and hilarious style. Mair has performed on popular shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats, Roast Battle, and Russell Howard’s Good News, and has opened for comedy greats such as Bill Burr and Doug Stanhope. His unique comedic voice, combined with his knack for pushing boundaries, promises an unforgettable performance.

Comedians Angela Barnes & Bobby Mair

Hosting the night is Belfast-born comedian Peter Rethinasamy. Known for his punchy one-liners and amusing stories about growing up in Northern Ireland, Peter has quickly become a must-see act on the comedy scene. He has supported Seann Walsh and Kerry Godliman on tour and will soon appear on Comedy Central Live.

The night is open to ages 16 and up, with under-18s requiring adult supervision. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a night of laughter at the White Rock Studio. Tickets are available now—grab yours before they’re gone!

You can book tickets for £17 on the White Rock Theatre and Hastings Comedy Festival websites.