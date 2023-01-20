Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival line-up confirmed - how to get your tickets

Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival will once again deliver five days of music, mayhem and Mardi Gras across Hastings and St Leonards this February 17-21.

Danny George Wilson will be performing. Pic credit Simon Weller

General manager Hannah Deeble said: “The five-day townwide celebration will present over 350 free gigs, gatherings, parties and parades alongside ticketed events, with internationally acclaimed artists from across the globe appearing alongside a wealth of local bands.” Hastingsfattuesday.co.uk

“Tickets are already on sale for Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball (Feb 17) at the White Rock Theatre, a full-on night of fancy dress, fabulous feathers, beads and masks embracing the spirit of New Orleans. Dance the night away with the revolutionary genre-bashing Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, headliners Oh My God! It's The Church and local female DJ collective Mixfits DJs (featuring Lemur Beats).

“Earlier the same day the Unconvention one-day grassroots music conference takes place at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association, with panellists from across the music industry sharing their experiences and identifying some of the challenges for artists in the modern era. This year's panellists include Will Hodgkinson (The Times), John Kennedy (Radio X), Julie Weir (Music for Nations/Sony), Tom Burris (Kid Kapichi management) and many more. £5 tickets for the whole day available.

"The ever-popular Saturday Unplugged Tour (Feb 18) hosts more than 300 free gigs at pubs, bars, cafes and shops across Hastings Old Town and central St Leonards featuring a wealth of musicians and singers from all genres – folk meets punk meets pop, rock and sea shanties! Saturday night is topped off by Under The Radar, an evening of emerging talent at the Brass on Saturday night featuring festival darlings Buddah Triangle and Office for Personal Development. And for all things electronic and experimental our SONICS team has curated a weekend of DJs and live music at the Pig featuring Wheel Up, Borough Council, Ruby Colley and more.

“The highlight for Sunday is the Family Umbrella Parade and Preservation Sunday where festival-goers gather together and the rivalry of the second line brass bands comes to a head in a dramatic play-off at the White Rock Theatre. Take the opportunity to decorate your umbrellas ahead of the Parade at one of four free community workshops and attend the free Frock Up Market Place at the Observer Building to find the perfect outfit and accessories for the Mardi Gras Ball.

