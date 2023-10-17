Hastings Musical Festival opens for entries

Hastings Musical Festival with president Petula Clark

Jenny Griffiths, general secretary Hastings Musical Festival, said: “Every year since 1908 there has been a performing arts festival in Hastings for the people of Hastings of all ages and abilities – and in 2024 we will be hosting another festival from February 26 through to March 16. There are four sections in the festival; Dance, Singing, Instrumental and Speech, Drama & Mime. There are opportunities to sing solos, duets or as part of a choir ranging from show songs to opera; and to perform poetry or prose, on your own or with others in your school class or drama group, from Shakespearean monologues to poems for five-year-olds. If you play any instrument drums, keyboard, guitar, violin, recorder, you name it, we have a section for it. Our local dance schools are already entering our dance section and at our Festival you can enter national, Greek, lyrical, character, ballet and song & dance.

“Although the festival will be held in Feb/March 2024, applications must be received before November 30 to enable classes to be organised. So make sure you don’t miss this opportunity to join in next year’s fantastic Hastings Musical Festival at The White Rock Theatre. As well as entrants, the organisers are looking for volunteers to help out at the festival. It’s a great time of fun, friendship and community engagement with the satisfaction of helping to deliver another successful festival for 2024. We would particularly like young people to help with our social media and to act as runners during the festival itself. We can offer certificates to go towards DofE or input into your personal statement for university as well as providing work experience for college students so please get in touch.

