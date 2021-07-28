Hastings’ Nearly on the Beach Concert to offer weekend of live music

“Take a look at our website, www.hastingsbeachconcert.co.uk or find us on Facebook for a full list of timings for our event, links to all the bands and photo galleries from previous years. You can also buy our merchandise or make a donation online. This event could not happen without the generous help of local companies including Trade Paints, Arma Security, [email protected] and Kileys Karpets.

“It’s a weekend of fun for all the family; we have a merchandise stall, children’s lucky dip, fabulous food, ice cream, a full bar, tea, coffee and soft drinks will also be available. Lots of seating is provided but there probably won’t be enough to satisfy everyone so why not bring along a rug or your own chair so you can grab a spot and make yourselves comfy for the day. No alcohol can be brought onto the site but a wide range is available at reasonable prices. Also, unfortunately, no dogs are allowed on site. All the bands, committee, staff, stewards and collectors give their time for free, and all the profits from the weekend go directly to the charity fund. As all events and fundraising opportunities were cancelled last year, we need your help now more than ever so please dig extra deep for our three very worthwhile charities. We look forward to seeing you all there.”