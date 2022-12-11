The Hastings Philharmonic Choir will hold their annual carol concert on Saturday, December 17 at the Victorian Christ Church, Silchester Road, St Leonards starting at 5pm.

Spokesman John Rycroft said: “With Marcio da Silva conducting, accompanied by the renowned Cromwell Brass ensemble and with Francis Rayner on piano, the choir will perform a range of carols including O Holy Night, Sussex Carol and In Dulci Jubilo as well as leading the audience in several well-known favourites, including O Come, all ye faithful, Away in a manger and Hark! the herald-angels sing among others. So come along and start Christmas on a high note!

“Carols evolved from midwinter songs, sung to keep up everyone’s spirits, along with dancing and feasting. But by the 15th century they were well established as Christmas carols. Many of the carols sung today were made popular by the Victorians including O come, all ye faithful based on the Latin version Adeste Fideles which was first translated into English in 1841. Not all carols are British. Away in a manger first appeared in the USA in the 1880s, though its origins are hazy. The lyrics for Hark! the herald-angels sing were originally written by Charles Wesley (1707-88) who, with his brother John, founded the Christian denomination of Methodism. However, the carol didn’t get the tune we know today until the composer Felix Mendelssohn wrote it in 1840.”

John added: “Hastings Philharmonic Choir can trace its history back to 1928 when the organist at the Wellington Square Baptist Church, merged his choir, the Wellington Square Choral Society, with the St Mary in the Castle Choir to celebrate the centenary of St Mary in the Castle with a performance of Handel's Messiah.

