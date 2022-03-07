Hastings revival for classic drama Gangster No 1

Francis Saunders (producer, co-director and lead actor) GANGSTER NO 1 REVIVAL

Spokeswoman Susie Tullett said: “Gangster No 1, best known as the 2000 film title starring Malcolm McDowell, was first performed as a stage play in 1995 at London’s Almeida Theatre.

“The play was written by Louis Mellis and David Scinto who soon established a reputation as the enfants terribles of British screenwriting, and went on to create a thoroughly wired triptych of gangster films, beginning with Gangster Number 1, rolling on through Sexy Beast and finally, the almost surreal 44 Inch Chest.

“The films revelled in psychotic cockney banter and twisted paranoia.

“But it is often forgotten that the first of these films began life as a play.

“Now all that theatrical energy is coming to the Stables Theatre, thanks to Hastings-based actor, writer, producer Francis Saunders, who won the writers’ blessing to revive it, under the careful direction of veteran TV/film actor-turned-director Jonathan Linsley.

“Saunders will play the lead role in Gangster No 1 and as a super-fit former mixed martial arts champion he looks every inch the part.

“As producer, Saunders has gathered a stellar cast which includes Dave Lee, Paula Saunders, Nick Bartlett and Matt Turpin.

“But he is also quick to mention stage manager Jayne Reid and sound/light advisor Cally Summers whose input has been invaluable.”

The play will hit the Stables Theatre for three days beginning on March 10 and is set in the formidable underworld of the 1960s.

But as Francis explains, the play is about much more than mindless machismo.

As he says: “It’s about a very complex individual who has many serious issues; not least he is a complete sociopath!

“But the writing is so clever there is a lot of sub-text for the actors to bring to life.”

As for the revival: “I had always been a huge fan of the films and I felt strongly that the genre deserved a new platform. I managed to track down David Scinto on a social media platform and explained my passion for his work. And within two days we were chatting in Brighton.

“We had lunch and both he and Louis agreed to let me revive the play.”

Francis explains: “The original plan was that I would direct it, but the role of Gangster is pretty demanding.

“So I happily handed over the reins to Jonathan who is working his incredible magic to give the play a unique look and feel.

“I am particularly excited that the original writer David Scinto will attend the first night at The Stables.

“I hope he approves of our vision!”

For tickets, call The Stables Theatre on 01424 423221.

Or you can also book tickets online via the website at www.stablestheatre.co.uk.

Performances of the show Gangster No 1 take place on March 10, 11 and 12.

The film stars Paul Bettany in the title role and features Malcolm McDowell, David Thewlis and Saffron Burrows.