Hastings Seafood, Wine & Music Festival brings you an international Night of Rock

Get ready for an electrifying evening of live music on Friday, September 13, as two of the most exciting acts on the scene today take the stage for a night that promises to be unforgettable!

Grace & Danger 7.30pm to 8.30pmGrace & Danger are rising stars of the UK Blues Rock scene and are quickly earning a reputation as the must-see new-blood act.

With musical roots that run deep—Aiden and Rory are nephews of the legendary John Martyn OBE, this band is on a mission to bring back the pure, authentic sound of live instruments that audiences have been craving.

Often compared to icons like Prince and The Revolution, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Joe Bonamassa, and Rival Sons, Grace & Danger have carved out a unique sound that’s all their own and their songwriting showcases a versatility and passion that promises something for everyone, making them an act not to be missed.

Stop Stop Band.

Stop Stop 9pm to 10.30pmThe night continues with a high-octane performance from Stop Stop, a band that has been making waves across Europe with their thrilling brand of rock & roll.

Known for their explosive live shows, this dynamic trio from Barcelona—comprising Jacob A.M. on bass and lead vocals, Danny Spasov on drums and vocals, and the latest addition, Richie Love Lopez, on guitar and vocals—has been on a relentless journey since their debut album "Unlimited" in 2011.

Now, with their latest album "Tangled" out, Stop Stop are more determined than ever to keep the party going. Their blend of raw energy, unique style, and undeniable passion makes them a compelling force in today’s rock scene. If you’re looking for a band that knows how to get a crowd moving, Stop Stop is the one to watch!

Special Offer: Buy a Friday Night Ticket and enjoy free entry to the Seafood Wine & Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday and experience 10 more bands across two days!

Stade Open Space, Old Town, HastingsDoors open at 6pm