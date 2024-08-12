Hastings singer-songwriter releases first single at 14

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

She may still be a teenager but Hastings-based singer-songwriter Erin Colley is already a published musician.

The autistic teen released her debut single Rain Clouds on Friday 9 August after a launch gig at The Pig on Thursday, August 8.

Despite her youth, Erin is already well-established on the Hastings music scene, regularly performing her original material at venues around town and various music festivals.

She has worked with producer Noelle Jade Robin on the track – which enjoyed its first radio play on the Andy Knight show on Hastings Rock Radio this week - and is currently in production on her EP, due for release at the end of the year.

Erin Colley - Pic Credit: Sy Martin.

‘Music is the most important thing to me and hearing my song come to life like this has been a true privilege,’ said Erin.

Erin says her music has been informed by her life and experiences, which she acknowledges have been difficult due to her disability.

Forced to leave mainstream education after years of struggle, Erin says that for many who are neurodivergent, the current system simply isn’t capable of meeting their needs or allowing them to reach their potential.

‘I’m so grateful that I’ve had some amazing people in my life who have helped, supported and inspired me,’ she said.

‘Music is what makes me feel happy and fulfilled and I’m just fortunate to be able to share that with others.’

To order Rain Clouds on Spotify or Itunes visit here.