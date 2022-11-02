Christ’s Hospital Choral Society

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “It’s an exciting programme, and in addition the choir will be once again accompanied by a 22-musician orchestra.

"Harmonie refers to the large number of wind instruments. This Mass features a wide range of styles, from baroque to Enlightenment to Romanticism. The piece has been described as mystical, slow-paced and exalted, but also filled with a sense of nostalgia and rolling like some mighty river. Joseph Haydn’s parents realised very early on that their son was musically exceptional and that in the small village where he was born this gift would not develop. Aged six he was apprenticed to family member, school and choir master JM Frankh. He learned to play the harpsichord and violin and sang treble in the choir. Just a few years later he moved to Vienna as a chorister. Over the years he largely taught himself to compose, and he spent much of his career living and working as a court musician for the Esterházy family at their palace. Being away from other musicians meant his work developed in isolation and helps explain the originality of his work. He later did spend more time outside the palace; he was friends with Mozart and he was a tutor of Beethoven. Can you imagine teaching Beethoven? And he was highly popular in London.

“The first performance of the Harmoniemesse was in 1802, 220 years ago almost to the day. It was the final major choral piece that Haydn wrote. It appears that he still had lots and lots of music in his head and in his heart, but his health had let him down to such a degree that, much to his frustration, he could not write it down. At the time Haydn was celebrated as the greatest living composer and as the Father of Symphony.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A century earlier in Venice Antonio Vivaldi was brought up playing the violin. He became the violin master, and later director of instrumental music and composer at the Ospedale della Pietà. This was an orphanage where many foundlings grew up as well as illegitimate daughters of Venice’s affluent noblemen. This brought in substantial endowments which in turn allowed good care of the girls and excellent music education. The resulting all-women choirs and orchestras became sensational phenomena with an international reputation. Visitors might have caught a glimpse of these mysterious women as they sang and made music from the upper galleries of the church, from behind patterned partitions, to protect them from corrupting influences.

“Vivaldi was a prolific composer. Almost 500 of his concerti survive, as well as more than 90 sonatas, nearly 50 sacred vocal compositions and nearly 50 operas.”