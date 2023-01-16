Voices of Greece: Theodorakis is the concert on Saturday, January 28 at 7pm (doors open 6.15pm) at All Saints Church, High St, Lindfield, Haywards Heath, RH16 2HS.

Pavlos Carvalho

Pavlos Carvalho and Plastikes Karekles are promising an evening of music and poetry by the iconic Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis (1925-2021) and the greatest poets of Greece. Tickets available online: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/473873708017 or at the door.

“Theodorakis was, if you think of one person in music or one human being that is iconic and symbolic of Greece, then it is him,” Pavlos said: “He was a political figure and humanitarian figure and he was a symbol of resistance against the dictatorship. He was even exiled for his beliefs.

“He was commissioned by Covent Garden Opera House to write ballet but in 1958 he made the decision to go back to Greece to dedicate his life and his style of writing to awareness of the traditional Greek music. He found that the way Greek culture was going, it was losing its way. He wanted to bring the two sides back together. He was the first person to put the bouzouki in a concert hall and he was just symbolic of breaking down the barriers musically, politically and socially.

"Though the songs are performed as originally written in Greek with a traditional six-piece folk band of bouzoukis, baglama, guitar, double bass and voice, the recitation of the poetry, newly translated by Noonie Minogue into English, will be given by local 18-year-old student, Eleanor Cole (Wings drama group), accompanied by solo cello (Sarah Carvalho-Dubost). This concert has been especially arranged to reach out to all people, of any nationality and all ages who are music and poetry lovers. It is an evening for everyone. Dancing is welcome! From the composer who brought us the uplifting and infectious Zorba the Greek, performed by one of the most exciting, foot tapping, heart pumping bands in the UK, you will be singing and dancing in the aisles.

"The performance is supported by The Rebetiko Carnival, a registered UK charity dedicated to the promotion of Greek and Asia minor culture and outreach and education work throughout the UK. Their philanthropic work takes them to schools, special needs residences, hospitals and hospices, homeless shelters. This music is for all generations and all nationalities.

“There will be an optional collection at the end of the concert which will go towards the outreach projects of the charity.”

Performing will be Plastikes Karekles plus special guest (poetry recitation) Eleanor Cole: Pavlos Carvalho, bouzouki/voice; George Tsolakis, guitar/voice; Maria Tsirodimitri, guitar/voice; Sarah Carvalho-Dubost, cello; George Angelopoulos, bouzouki/baglama; and Manolis Taouxis, double bass/bouzouki.

