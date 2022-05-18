Haywards Heath: Lunchtime date with Coro Nuovo

The programme charts the development of 19th and 20th-century transatlantic Romantic art songs from Schubert to Hageman. Andrew Storey, who accompanies the soloists on the piano, also plays his Romance (2003), which was inspired by Scriabin, Prokoviev and other Russian composers.

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “The influence of Schumann, Brahms and Wagner on Hugo Wolf is evident in Paul’s choices of his Song to Spring and The Sleeping Christ-child. Paul then offers Tchaikovsky’s It was in Early Spring and Rachmaninov’s In the Silent Night.

“Kathryn begins with the celebrated Schubert lieder Gretchen at the Spinning-Wheel and You are Rest and Peace, before exploring well-known French Romantic repertoire from Duparc (Song of Sadness) and Fauré (After a Dream).

“Marion Smith gets the multilingual recital under way with the slightly less familiar Richard Hageman’s mid twentieth-century Miranda, Do not Go, my Love, and Praise. Andrew argues that this American composer’s many beautifully crafted art songs should be better known. Marion concludes the concert with Robert Schumann’s beautiful yet uncanny Mondnacht (Moonlit Night).

“There will be a retiring collection in support of St Wilfrid’s Fabric Fund for repairs to the fabric of the church. St Wilfrid’s is the venue for many of the town’s concerts and is one of its oldest buildings.”

Refreshments are served from 12.25pm; further details from Andrew Storey on 07900 602860.