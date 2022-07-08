Haywards Heath stages first-ever arts festival

The festival committee

Spokesman Colin Kenward said: “There will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The organisation of the festival is being overseen by Haywards Heath Community CIC and a committee comprising of local people either involved in or with an interest in the arts in all genres.

“The festival has a charitable aim. It will be raising money through ticket sales and donations to support the people of Ukraine in their time of need.”

Marion Wilcock, of the Haywards Heath Community CIC, explained: “The situation in Ukraine is just getting worse with whole towns and cities being obliterated, and with them the essence of their community. They need our help now more than ever.

“Sadly we know only too well from previous conflicts that destruction of community facilities can be used as a weapon of war; destroy the facilities, you destroy the community, which destroys the local identity. There are many arts communities throughout the country who have come together to support Ukraine and in Haywards Heath we will be playing our small part.

“We will also be supporting our own community. Adjoining towns and villages all have their own successful arts events which are sadly lacking in Haywards Heath. We are so very grateful to all the groups and individuals who have agreed to take part.

“In the absence of being able to use our own community building, we have had to reach out to Lindfield and Burgess Hill. We are also most grateful to the pubs, restaurants and churches and scout halls who have kindly permitted use of their premises – it has been quite a juggling act ….no pun intended!”

Colin added: “The response from the community has been very encouraging with lots of people wanting to get involved in some way. We have some great events and exhibitions planned and the timetable is ever evolving.

"We hope that there will be something to appeal to everyone.

“The week’s events include: an exhibition by renowned and respected photographer Perou; an open mic comedy Night at the Hop Sun; a concert by local group No Strings Attached; and comedians from Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo performing in Lindfield.

“You can test your knowledge of the arts at the Arts Festival Quiz night. Popular singers Cylvian Flynn will be performing on the Broadway on the Tuesday with Jason Lines performing on the Wednesday. For the more energetic BPM Dance Academy have taster sessions on offer covering Acro, street and contemporary dance.

“There will also be various art exhibitions and installations from local artists, a visit from Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society and a lot more.”

www.haywardsheathartsfestival.co.uk

Committee member Penny Blake said: “As a lifelong resident of Haywards Heath it is good to see so many local people wanting to get involved with the first arts festival in the town.

"There is something for everyone from three to 103, from talks by local celebrities through to dancing taster sessions for the young and an arts quiz with a fish and chip supper for the whole family We hope you all get involved in some way.”