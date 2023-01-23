Heavy Metal Kids come promised as “one of the most spectacular, if sadly neglected, British bands of the mid-70s” as they head to Worthing. They play The Factory Live on Friday, January 27.

Heavy Metal Kids

Promoter Stephen Sheldrake describes them as “the band that straddled the eras of glam and punk with such effortless ease that neither genre has ever seemed entirely comfortable with them.

“For anybody who is in on the secret, the three albums which the Heavy Metal Kids unleashed between 1974-1977 represent the missing link in the story of Brit-pop, the bridge which links the Small Faces to Oasis, the Action to the Jam, and any other two points you care to mention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the beginning there was Mickey Waller, Ronnie Thomas, Keith Boyce, Gary Holton and Cosmo, a gang of boisterous boys from south London and the East End. It was late 1972, armed with a world-wide record contract at the home of Led Zeppelin and Aretha Franklin; in January 74 the band went into London's Olympic Studios to record their first album, Heavy Metal Kids.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They toured Britain and the continent to exhaustion, establishing their brand of rebellious, raucous rock 'n' roll, inspiring a generation of other rebels and setting the stage for an all-out revolution that would change the face of popular music only three years later.

“In 75, the lads recorded their second album Anvil Chorus and hit the US on a whirlwind tour with the likes of Alice Cooper, Kiss and Rush. True to form, the tour was full of adventure! They got kicked off the Kiss portion after Gary and Danny were spotted rolling with laughter on the side of the stage at the sight of Gene Simmons's hair catching fire while doing his fire-swallowing routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Back in the UK after a tour of Europe, in 77 they went on to record their third album, Kitsch. The Heavy Metal Kids' 26-year tea-break began with the sad passing of the legendary Gary Holton... but their cult status has grown over the years, around the undeniable influence they had on the birth of the punk movement and the new wave of British heavy metal.

“In 2003 Ronnie, Danny and Keith, the surviving heart and song-writing core of the Heavy Metal Kids, returned by recording the walloping great album Hit The Right Button and featured in several articles in Classic Rock Magazine. They even had a stint with John Altman (Nasty Nick from EastEnders) on vocals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen added: “We’re buzzing to be welcoming this historic rock ‘n’ roll band to the venue and boy, do they know how to put on a show! You can expect a gig packed full of rebellious hits with a few stories thrown in from their illustrious career having played alongside many great icons. They don’t tour often so to get them performing a bespoke gig in Worthing is a real treat. Plus we’ll be announcing an electric support band soon!”