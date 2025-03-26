Help Chichester Cathedral raise £950,000 to preserve its musical heritage

As Chichester Cathedral celebrates 950 years of history this year, it is looking to the future with a major initiative to preserve one of its most treasured traditions – its music.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the generosity of three anonymous donors and one foundation, an extraordinary £950,000 has been pledged as match funding, inspiring others to make a charitable donation, and helping to raise an additional £950,000 to secure this unique musical heritage for generations to come.

This means that every donation made during this special anniversary year will be doubled - a gift of £10 becomes £20, and £100 becomes £200. UK taxpayers can add Gift Aid, increasing donations by an extra 25%. All funds raised will go towards securing the future of music at Chichester Cathedral for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion, the Cathedral will release a recording of 'The Lord Bless You and Keep You' by one of Britain’s most beloved composers, Sir John Rutter, which will be available on their website (CHICHESTERCATHEDRAL.ORG.UK) from Friday 28th March at 7.00 pm. The recording of this special performance, featuring the full Choir, will be accompanied by unique footage of a group of Choristers singing from the Cathedral's Spire, with breath-taking views of the historic city of Chichester.

Cathedral Choristers sing from the Spire (Tom Perkins, 2025)

A MUSICAL LEGACY WORTH PROTECTING

Since its foundation in 1075, Chichester Cathedral has been a place of worship, reflection, and creative inspiration. Music has been at the heart of this legacy for over nine centuries, from the soaring voices of the Cathedral Choir to the magnificent sound of its organ. The 950th anniversary is a moment to honour this remarkable tradition while ensuring that it thrives for future generations.

The Cathedral’s Platinum Endowment Trust for Music, launched in 2024, is building a £5 million fund to provide long-term financial stability for its world-class music programme. With £2.8 million already secured - excluding the new £950,000 match-funding pledge - this campaign presents a transformative opportunity to bridge the gap and bring the Cathedral closer to its £5 million goal. Once fully funded, the endowment will generate sustainable income to support not only choral services at the Cathedral, but a world-class musical education for young people, organ scholarships, and free lunchtime concerts.

A CALL TO ACTION IN A HISTORIC YEAR

The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, Dean of Chichester, reflected on the importance of this initiative: "For 950 years, music has filled Chichester Cathedral, uplifting worshippers and inspiring pilgrims and visitors. Cathedral music is more than an ancient tradition, it is a living, breathing part of our shared heritage and a wonderful gift to hand on to future generations. This match-funding opportunity allows us to ensure it continues for the next 950 years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison George, Director of Fundraising, highlighted the urgency of support: "With no financial support from the Government or the Church of England, Chichester Cathedral relies primarily on donations. Thanks to the generosity of our match-funding donors, every gift will have twice the impact, helping to secure a lasting legacy for future generations.”