The public can take a look inside the Repair Shop barn at the Weald and Downland Living Museum this weekend thanks to changes in filming schedules which is seeing it open a week earlier than originally planned.

By Joss Roupell
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:42 pm
Here's how you can a sneak peak into the Repair Shop barn this weekend (February 19-20)

The museum in Singleton had plans to open Court Barn, which is home to BBC One' s The Repair Shop programme, over the weekend of February 26 and 27, however, the Repair Shop team now needs to extend their filming schedule and will be filming in the barn over that weekend.

However, the cast and crew of The Repair Shop will not be present on February 19 and 20 meaning it can open on these dates instead.

The museum also requests that all visitors must remain behind the rope barriers once they have stepped inside The Repair Shop barn.

If you would like to find out more visit: https://www.wealddown.co.uk/ - tickets are £14 for adults, £6.50 for children and free for ages four and under. Family tickets cost £27.50.

