Here's how you can a sneak peak into the Repair Shop barn this weekend (February 19-20)

The museum in Singleton had plans to open Court Barn, which is home to BBC One' s The Repair Shop programme, over the weekend of February 26 and 27, however, the Repair Shop team now needs to extend their filming schedule and will be filming in the barn over that weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the cast and crew of The Repair Shop will not be present on February 19 and 20 meaning it can open on these dates instead.

The museum also requests that all visitors must remain behind the rope barriers once they have stepped inside The Repair Shop barn.