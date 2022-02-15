Here's how you can a sneak peak into the Repair Shop barn this weekend (February 19-20)

This weekend (February 19-20) fans of the heartwarming hit 'The Repair Shop' have the opportunity to get a sneak peak of the famous barn at the Weald and Downland Living Museum.

The Museum had plans to open Court Barn, which is home to The Repair Shop TV programme, over the weekend of the 26/27 February, however, the Repair Shop team now needs to extend their filming schedule and will be filming in the barn over that weekend.

The cast and crew of The Repair Shop will not be present on these open days, however.

The Museum also requests that all visitors must remain behind the rope barriers once they have stepped inside The Repair Shop barn.