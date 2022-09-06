Hilarious and heart-warming look at the great motherhood experience

Mum's The Word

A rollercoaster series of sketches, it navigates the trials, tribulations and ultimate joys of being a mum as three mothers share stories too embarrassing and too personal to tell even their closest friends. On Saturday, September 10 it plays the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, and on Friday, September 16, it plays the Regis Centre, Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis.

New to the tour is comic actress Sarah Dearlove who comes to the show hotfoot from touring Housewives on Holiday which also comes from Red Entertainment: “Whilst I was doing that I was asked if I wanted to audition for this and I'd heard that it was good. I was in Housewives on Holiday with Maureen Nolan who had been in the original incarnation of Mum's The Word which had been written by five Canadian women who had now amalgamated it. There used to be six women in it and now there are three so they have doubled up some of the stories, and Maureen told me just how much she had enjoyed it, how great it was. I auditioned and I'm very happy to have got the part.”

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah is playing a mum called Alison: “It's a series of monologues based on the character’s experiences of motherhood interspersed with little bits of business between the three of us. At the start it is all about babies and then it moves onto coping with teenagers. I'm not a mum myself but I've got very close relationships with my niece and nephew which definitely helps. Alison's journey through the show starts off talking about her baby Sam being born three months early. She talks about how that experience was for her in hospital and wanting him to come home and then in act two he is a terrible teenager. He's been so precious to her that he gets away with anything! She also has a daughter and there are some really nice sketches about the daughter too.

Most Popular

“The show gives you the pros and cons of motherhood and it is really beautifully written. It highlights how tough it can be for any woman and how you just never have time to yourself but it also highlights how much pleasure and love you can get from being a mum and I do think that the audiences will really love it and really relate to it… and of course the men can come along too to watch the show!