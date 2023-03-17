Hip Hop royalty DJ Yella to visit Hastings

As the longest serving and founding member of rap group NWA, Yella was a key part in popularising the gangsta rap sub-genre.
Widely recognised as one of the most influential groups in music history NWA bought a fearless social commentary and stance on the issues around them which sparked controversy across all corners of the globe and spawned several multi platinum artists following in their wake.
NWA's second album became the first hardcore rap album to reach number one on the billboard charts and their place in the history books was cemented with their 2016 induction into the rock and roll hall of fame along with rolling stone ranking the group in the top 100 greatest artists of all time.
Joining Yella will be Lil Eazy E, the son of former NWA memeber Eazy E.Lil Eazy-e has a notable career in rap himself and also stands as president of Rich & Ruthless records.
There won't be many chances to see a legitimate living legend in such an intimate setting, Hastings is in for a real historical moment in its rich history in the live sector.