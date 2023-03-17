Hip Hop royalty DJ Yella to visit Hastings

March 31 will see Hip Hop royalty come to the town of Hastings in the shape of Dj Yella who will be performing at The Crypt.

Hip Hop royalty Dj Yella and Lil Eazy-E

As the longest serving and founding member of rap group NWA, Yella was a key part in popularising the gangsta rap sub-genre.

Widely recognised as one of the most influential groups in music history NWA bought a fearless social commentary and stance on the issues around them which sparked controversy across all corners of the globe and spawned several multi platinum artists following in their wake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NWA's second album became the first hardcore rap album to reach number one on the billboard charts and their place in the history books was cemented with their 2016 induction into the rock and roll hall of fame along with rolling stone ranking the group in the top 100 greatest artists of all time.

Most Popular

Joining Yella will be Lil Eazy E, the son of former NWA memeber Eazy E.Lil Eazy-e has a notable career in rap himself and also stands as president of Rich & Ruthless records.