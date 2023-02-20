History of Soul plays Crawley with all the classics

The History of Soul offers a celebration of soul music through the decades on Thursday, February 23 at 7.30pm at The Hawth, Crawley.

A spokesman promised “a night transporting you through the greatest eras of soul featuring such artists as Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Sam Cooke, Ray Charles and The Temptations and many more.

“Rediscover the songs that shaped the music industry as we know it with these Motown and Stax hits never sounding better.

"Experience this iconic music brought back to life by an exceptional nine-piece band consisting of some of the finest musicians and performers from around the world.”

Tickets priced £27 are available at from the box office on 01293 553636 and hawth.co.uk.

The show comes from Soul Street Productions, a company born from a passion for both music and theatre.

Directors Lewis Codling and Jim Hollands met on a show nearly a decade ago and haven’t left each other’s side since.

“Coming from different directions of the industry (Jim music and Lewis theatre) they have worked together to create a host of incredible tribute shows that they are truly proud of.

“Based in London, Soul Street Productions works with some of the most talented musicians in the capital, bringing some of the nation’s favourite genres to life, on stage all across the country on their UK tours.”

Also coming up at The Hawth is Eshaan Akbar - The Pretender on March 1.

Eshaan says: “Whether it’s you, the person you go on a date with, your boss or the opinion-makers on TV, we’re all pretending we know what we’re doing. We don’t.

"And it’s about time we all had a proper laugh about it.”

After supporting some of the biggest acts in the UK, he is now on his much-anticipated debut tour.