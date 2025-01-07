Hollywood Comes to Eastbourne - local resident brings world-class orchestra to Eastbourne for UK debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On 13th April 2025, Eastbourne will host the renowned Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague for its first-ever UK performance, thanks to the efforts of local musician and piano technician Tomas Siroky. Tomas, who moved to Eastbourne 12 years ago from the Czech Republic, has played a pivotal role in making this dream a reality.

A professional double bass player, Tomas has performed with orchestras across Europe, including a tenure at a Czech opera house. After settling in Eastbourne, he continued his musical journey by working with various UK orchestras and bands, eventually becoming a piano tuner and technician at Bonners Piano Centres.

Now serving as the UK director of the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague, Tomas is proud to bring the orchestra to Eastbourne’s St Saviour’s Church for a spectacular evening of film music titled Hollywood in Eastbourne. The concert will feature iconic scores from Harry Potter, Mission Impossible, Top Gun: Maverick, and more, performed by over 20 musicians traveling from the Czech Republic.

“Bringing this orchestra to my adopted hometown is a dream come true,” Tomas says. “Eastbourne has given me so much, and this is my way of giving back to the community.”

Tickets for Hollywood in Eastbourne are available now via Eventbrite. For more information, visit www.bsop.eu.