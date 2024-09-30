Homelink 25th Anniversary Gala Concert
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An evening of words and music by local performers.
The performers include the Baroque Collective Singers; Chichester University Otter Consort; John Agard; Peter Owen Jone and Andrew Davies amongst others.
The concert is on Saturday 12th October at 7.00pm to 10.00 pm at St John sub Castro Church, Lewes.
£15 tickets can be booked online from Trybooking.com/uk/DVRJ
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.