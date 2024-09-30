Homelink 25th Anniversary Gala Concert

By Margaret Sweatman
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:32 BST
An evening of words and music by local performers.

The performers include the Baroque Collective Singers; Chichester University Otter Consort; John Agard; Peter Owen Jone and Andrew Davies amongst others.

The concert is on Saturday 12th October at 7.00pm to 10.00 pm at St John sub Castro Church, Lewes.

£15 tickets can be booked online from Trybooking.com/uk/DVRJ

