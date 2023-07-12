Horley’s Archway Theatre offers comedy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors

Horley’s Archway Theatre is offering the comedy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors, written by Howard Ashman, with music by Alan Menken.

Milly O'Ryan, director of Little Shop of Horrors

It will be directed by Milly O’Ryan, with Robert Gregory as assistant director. Maddy Jowett and Fi O’Ryan are the show’s musical director and choreographer. Performances are at 7.45pm from Tuesday to Saturday, July 18-22 and from Tuesday to Saturrday, July 25-29.

Tickets at www.archwaytheatre.com; members £11.50; non-members £13.50.

Little Shop of Horrors is a comedy rock musical about Seymour Krelborn, a meek worker in a florist’s shop who grows a plant, Audrey II, a foul-mouthed, R&B-singing, blood-thirsty carnivore named after his co-worker crush. It feeds on human blood and flesh. Inevitably, an attempt at world domination soon follows…

Milly has finally, after 40 years of acting, walked off stage to take on her first director role. “I played the part of Ronnette in the 1996 production of Little Shop of Horrors at The Archway and was absolutely captivated by this play. So when the opportunity arose, I decided it was time to direct it.”

Assistant director Robert Gregory also has a track record (15 years) as an actor at The Archway: “I’ve been astounded by the collective energy of the cast, band and crew and I’m delighted to have been able to help support them and assist them in achieving their excellent performances.”

The show’s musical director is Maddy Jowett, who works as a school teacher and has been musical director for a number of school productions over the years, including The Lion King, Aladdin, Bugsy Malone, Oliver, Godspell and Annie.

Looking after the dancing on stage is choreographer Fi O’Ryan. She was also choreographer for Little Shop of Horrors at The Archway in 1996 and says the that the challenge for her has been how to create stylised movement and dance sequences that set the scene but don’t impact on the vocals.

A spokesman said: “The Archway Theatre is among Surrey's leading repertory drama theatres. Nestled in Horley’s atmospheric railway arches, The Archway Theatre Company has for 70 years been surprising and delighting local residents and visitors with high quality productions, ranging from Shakespeare and the classics through modern comedies, musicals and pantomimes to experimental pieces that push the boundaries of the form.

“A member of the prestigious Little Theatre Guild, the Archway boasts a comfortable 95-seat auditorium and a cosy, recently refurbished bar where audience members and cast and crew can relax and enjoy the anticipation and afterglow of memorable performances.

“Our ten main house productions per year run for ten nights each. In addition, there is a studio space for smaller-scale shows and our Youth Workshop and Young Adults group offer fantastic opportunities for the young people of the area to experience the thrill of putting on live theatre.”