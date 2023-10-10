BREAKING
Horsham Artists’ Contemporary Art Fair takes place

Horsham Artists’ Contemporary Art Fair 2023 takes place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 (10am to 5pm Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday).
By Phil Hewitt
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:05 BST
Horsham Artists’ Contemporary Art Fair 2023

Spokeswoman Alison Crowe said: “This vibrant and creative annual event brings together artists and makers under one roof to exhibit and sell their work over one special weekend.

“ This will be our largest art fair yet with 44 artists and makers displaying their work in two exhibition spaces. As well as an inspiring display of art and craft, the fair is an opportunity to attend a programme of informative talks and demos by some of the participating artists. This year we have a watercolourist, landscape painter, wildlife, portrait and abstract artist, jeweller and fabric designer all demonstrating their different creative approaches. This is a great opportunity to gain an insight into how original artwork is produced, what inspires artists and what specialist tools and materials they use.

“Our artists and makers cover a wide variety of disciplines and include painters, printmakers, sculptors, ceramicists, jewellers, upcyclers, glass and textile designers. A number of new artists have joined our group this year and are exhibiting for the first time, alongside a number of guest artists so there will be some very exciting additional new work to see. All work is professionally displayed in pleasant surroundings in the centre of Horsham within the Horsham District Council building in Chart Way (next to the Black Jug pub). This makes the art fair an accessible place to visit with the opportunity to purchase an original piece of art for your home or office or a unique gift item at prices to suit all pockets

“This autumn the art fair takes place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 (10am to 5pm Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday), with a private view (invitation only) event on the evening of Friday 13. Onsite parking is available and is accessible via Maderia Avenue. The exhibition will be clearly signposted from the car park. For full and up-to-date information on the art f air, visit www.horshamartists.org where you can view and download the brochure.”

