Horsham Battle of the Bands line-up confirmed

Brought to you by Gold sponsors Woodstock IT, there will be a total of 19 acts competing over two days in three categories – Cover Acts, Original Bands (Saturday) and Acoustic Originals (Sunday), plus special guest headline performances from two of last year's winners Deine Mutter and Danny Dangerously.
Co-organiser, musician and event host Jamie 'Stan' Stanley said: ““As always, the event will be free entry with food outlets and a bar on site, plus circus entertainment and workshops for kids.
"The criteria for entering is that all acts must have members that either live or work in the district or they must've played a gig in the district in the last year. So they're all local bands. Beyond that we don't know much about them.
“But the standard is always very high.
"Each band only gets 20 mins each, so from an audience perspective if someone's not your cup of tea, there will be something else along in no time.
“It's always a great atmosphere. Audience reaction is one of the judging criteria. There's always singing along and dancing from the crowd at some point. And we have our circus performers and workshops on hand to keep the kids entertained and engaged.
“We're pretty much back to our normal pre-Covid event plan, obviously with all the usual protocols in place, sanitising etc.
"BotB is important because it gives a professional platform to performers of all ages and levels of experience.
"Events like this are also priceless in terms of bringing people together and giving them something to smile about in these unsettled times. Plus it's free entry.”
Schedule:
Saturday, July :
12:00 – Gates Open
Cover acts
13:00 – Evading Solaris
13:30 – David Standing
14:00 – Two Stroke
14:30 – Sugar Honey
15:00 – Timeless
15:30 – results
Original bands
16:00 – Common Buzzards
16:30 – Vektrill
17:00 – Curious People
17:30 – The Absolute Loves
18:00 – Demure
18:30 – Southbank Crows
19:00 – Space Fishermen
19:40 - results
19:45 – special guest: Deine Mutter (2021 Cover Acts winner)
Sunday, July :
12:00 - GATES OPEN
Acoustic originals
13:00 – Molly McKenna
13:30 – Zoe Zori
14:00 – MCM
14:30 – Michaela Sargeant
15:00 – Liam Cranfield
15:30 – 3times7
16:00 – Downtown Roundabout
16:30 – results
16:45 – special guest: Danny Dangerously (2021 Acoustic Originals winner)