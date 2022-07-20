Horsham Battle of the Bands line-up confirmed

Crowds at the event last year

Brought to you by Gold sponsors Woodstock IT, there will be a total of 19 acts competing over two days in three categories – Cover Acts, Original Bands (Saturday) and Acoustic Originals (Sunday), plus special guest headline performances from two of last year's winners Deine Mutter and Danny Dangerously.

Co-organiser, musician and event host Jamie 'Stan' Stanley said: ““As always, the event will be free entry with food outlets and a bar on site, plus circus entertainment and workshops for kids.

"The criteria for entering is that all acts must have members that either live or work in the district or they must've played a gig in the district in the last year. So they're all local bands. Beyond that we don't know much about them.

“But the standard is always very high.

"Each band only gets 20 mins each, so from an audience perspective if someone's not your cup of tea, there will be something else along in no time.

“It's always a great atmosphere. Audience reaction is one of the judging criteria. There's always singing along and dancing from the crowd at some point. And we have our circus performers and workshops on hand to keep the kids entertained and engaged.

“We're pretty much back to our normal pre-Covid event plan, obviously with all the usual protocols in place, sanitising etc.

"BotB is important because it gives a professional platform to performers of all ages and levels of experience.

"Events like this are also priceless in terms of bringing people together and giving them something to smile about in these unsettled times. Plus it's free entry.”

Schedule:

Saturday, July :

12:00 – Gates Open

Cover acts

13:00 – Evading Solaris

13:30 – David Standing

14:00 – Two Stroke

14:30 – Sugar Honey

15:00 – Timeless

15:30 – results

Original bands

16:00 – Common Buzzards

16:30 – Vektrill

17:00 – Curious People

17:30 – The Absolute Loves

18:00 – Demure

18:30 – Southbank Crows

19:00 – Space Fishermen

19:40 - results

19:45 – special guest: Deine Mutter (2021 Cover Acts winner)

Sunday, July :

12:00 - GATES OPEN

Acoustic originals

13:00 – Molly McKenna

13:30 – Zoe Zori

14:00 – MCM

14:30 – Michaela Sargeant

15:00 – Liam Cranfield

15:30 – 3times7

16:00 – Downtown Roundabout

16:30 – results