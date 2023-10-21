Horsham Borough Silver Band play Chichester concert

A spokesman said: “A much celebrated band, the band has been working hard to put together a demanding and entertaining programme with original works for brass band such as Edward Gregson’s Variations on Laudate Dominum. In complete contrast to that style we have the New Orleans inspired rousing Gospel march Just a Closer Walk. Other items include Hector Berlioz March to the Scaffold brilliantly arranged for brass band by Isle of Wight based composer and arranger Phillip Littlemore. The evening will end with a bang with Phillip Sparke’s Highland fantasy Dundonnel This is a band that aspires to the highest musical standards with many players travelling long distances to play to a high level. It would be a great shame to miss them perform in Chichester.