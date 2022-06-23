Horsham flower festival marks Jubilee

St Mary's Church Horsham Flower Festival

Spokeswoman Jo Benson said: “We will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - 70 Glorious Years in flowers depicting various aspects of her life and reign. Flower arrangers from a number of local schools and c hurches and various church groups and flower clubs are participating.

“The festival is open from Thursday to Saturday 10am-6pm and on Sunday 12 noon-5pm.

St Mary’s Primary School pupils will be country dancing in the Causeway on Thursday, June 23 at 2pm.

“There will be lunchtime recitals held in church during the festival and there will be refreshments available in the Bethany Cafe throughout.

" The festival closes with a Celebration Concert by St Mary’s c hoir featuring a selection from the Last Night of the Proms on Sunday, June 26 at 6pm followed by refreshments.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to our parish church. Every penny raised will go towards maintaining the beautiful St Mary’s Church.”

Closing concert: Sunday. June 26, 6pm

10am- 6pm Thursday-Saturday

12noon-5pm Sunday

Dancing in Causeway 2pm Thursday, June 23

Bethany Cafe open throughout

A spokesman added: “St. Mary’s provides a broad spectrum of activities for all ages and interests.

"We are keen to help everyone feel at home and a part of the St Mary’s Church family. One way this happens quite naturally, of course, is when folk start to get involved by serving at St Mary’s in practical ways.

"We would be delighted if you would like to offer your time and talents for specific roles around the church. To find out more please get in touch.”