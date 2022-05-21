Horsham Music Circle’s lunchtime organ recitals continue

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The concert opens with Handel. This composer’s instrumental music is ever popular for grand occasions, especially the Water Music from which we will hear the noble Hornpipe in D. We move from the Baroque to the distinguished British organist and composer Francis Jackson who died earlier this year. He was master of the music at York Minster for 36 years. His first composition The Impromptu was written in 1944 in honour of Bairstow’s 70th birthday. More Baroque music features including Prince Johann Ernst’s Concerto in G, First Movement and the lively Rondeau by Daquin titled Le Coucou. Two of Germany’s great composers are represented. Firstly, Brahms who composed eleven chorale preludes in the last year of his life, the final one containing the chorale melody well known to us as the Passion Chorale, and Reger whose haunting Benedictus is instantly appealing with its late Romantic style. Jehan Alain was a French organist and composer who was killed in action in World War II.”