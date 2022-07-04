Horsham Symphony Orchestra promise “wonderful” evening of music to close 50th anniversary season

Rachel Ellis

Spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark said: “The concert opens with a world premiere composed especially for the orchestra by HSO student conductor Lucy Callen entitled Sirens Wake, and HSO will be directed by the composer for the performance.

“This will be followed by a performance of Brahms’ glorious Violin Concerto and HSO’s wonderful leader Rachel Ellis will be performing as soloist.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rachel trained at the Royal College of Music where she studied with Jaroslav Vanecek. Since leaving college she has worked in London, Surrey and Sussex combining a mixture of chamber music and orchestral playing and teaching.

“She currently teaches at Christ’s Hospital School and is one of the driving forces behind Horsham Performer’s Platform.

“In 2017 Rachel took a six-month sabbatical to Uganda, teaching and performing for the Kampala Music School. While there she visited Kenya and coached and played as soloist with the Nairobi Symphony Orchestra.

“This is Rachel’s fifth concerto performance with HSO. It is always a huge challenge, but also a great joy and privilege to be encouraged and supported along the journey of learning and rehearsing such a wonderful giant of the violin repertoire.

“After the interval the orchestra perform Stravinsky’s neoclassical masterpiece, the Symphony in C.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets available from The Capitol Box Office on 01403 750220 or from www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

Further information can be found on the HSO website at www.horshamsymphony.org.uk