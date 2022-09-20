Horsham - "tales of big dreams, determination and resilience" on stage

Andrew O'Hanlon

Numinous offers the “astonishing story” of Henry Morris, performed by Andy O’Hanlon at the Quaker Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham, RH12 1SL on Saturday, September 24 at 2.30pm. Donations welcome on the day.

As Andy explains, Numinous is a humorous look at the life and times of 20th-century educational ist Henry Morris, using his own words and told with objects from the period.

“Morris’ vision transformed ideas about learning and community. This is a story of big dreams, determination, and resilience, in the face of resistance to change. A show for anyone who, like Henry, wants to leave the world a better place than they found it.”

Pre-booking via Eventbrite. It has been written by Andy.

“Morris arrived in Cambridgeshire in 1922. He believed in education from the cradle to the grave and devoted himself to creating village colleges full of activities ‘go to make a full life.’ The Cambridgeshire Village Colleges were to be shared by all. He helped shape the development of community education, inspiring others around the country and the world. His vision transformed ideas about learning and community.

“Morris trained to be a priest but lost his faith during the First World War. Numinous was one of his favourite words, and it embodies his gift of finding wonder and joy in everyday life.

“You can find Numinous at Horsham Quaker Meeting House at 2.30pm on Saturday 24 September. Although Morris was not a Quaker, his story of vision, determination and resilience in the face of resistance to change continues to be an inspiration to those of all faiths and none.”

Admission is free, but register on Horsham's Numinous Eventbrite page.

Donations are welcome on the day.