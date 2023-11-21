Horsham Twinning Association Carol Concert - Saturday 9th December, 7.30 pm at the Unitarian Church
Tri Lingual Carol Concert in Horsham.
Horsham District Twinning Association are holding a Carol Concert in English, German and French, featuring One Accord on Saturday 9th December 2023, 7.30pm at the Unitarian Church, Worthing Road, Horsham opposite the bus station.
The concert will be followed by seasonal drinks, nibbles and light refreshments.
