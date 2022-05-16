Horsham's Big Gig - date, line-up, tickets, all you need to know

The Big Gig

Now in its fifth year, The Big Gig will be taking place at Horsham Sports Club on Saturday, June 18 from 1pm through to 10.30pm.

Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “Horsham’s much-loved family music event is set to herald brilliant tribute bands, family entertainment and an array of street food and beverages for the best upbeat and fun-filled festival experience.

“And, with its very own mix of Horsham’s own and internationally acclaimed bands taking Centre stage, the new line-up has something to get everyone on their feet.

“Kicking off The Big Gig at 1.30pm is Mused, the ultimate Muse tribute act, unbelievably authentic and with a full-on Muse attitude, favourite tracks and full on vibes to really get the party started!

“Following hot on their heels Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes, Horsham’s renowned seven-piece band, will deliver extraordinary and irresistible funk, soul, punk, rock and of course some cheesy music too!

“The fabulous singer songwriter Jimmy Harvey will be keeping your toes tapping with his unique set of folk, blues, jazz, and pop; and with no introduction needed, Almost Elvis will be performing a show-stopping tribute to the King.

“All great festivals would not be complete without fantastic food and refreshments. Some of Horsham’s favourites will be set to tempt all taste buds with pizza, hotdogs, Thai, Doughnuts, tacos and tapas to name but a few, along with a vast array of specialist drinks tents and a fully licensed bar.

“As the afternoon progresses, headlining this amazing extravaganza is the high energy, Spice Girls tribute act, the Spicey Girls. In addition, 24K Bruno Mars and his backing dancers will perform smash hits such as Uptown Funk, Marry You and The Lazy Song.

"And a Saturday night party would not be complete without Saturday Night Fever from The Bootleg Bee Gees, so with the disco vibe pumping festival goers can strut their stuff Travolta style!”

Heather added: “The Horsham community-orientated event is generously sponsored by At Home Estates, Horsham’s award-winning estate agent and letting agency and Hey!Broadband who provide full fibre directly to your home, with support from XA Digital, Sussex’s leading digital agency.

“This exciting fundraising event also supports St Catherine’s Hospice and Chestnut Tree House in addition to providing funds for improved facilities at Horsham Sports Club for the benefit of the entire community.

" This is a family day and festival goers may bring a picnic, soft drinks and set up a space or gazebo with friends and family to chill back and relax in comfort.”