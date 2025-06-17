The three-day event, at Roundstone Lane in Angmering, celebrated the vanlife community.

Vanlifers are people who choose to live or travel in converted vans or other vehicles – often seeking a more minimalist and flexible lifestyle.

The Vanlifers United Festival was held from Friday, June 13 until Sunday, June 15 – with ticket holders promised a ‘spectacular celebration of friendship, community and celebration’.

Among the attractions were live music, kids entertainment, a van display area, an artisan market, street food vendors as well as indoor and outdoor bars.

A Thursday night pub quiz was held for early attendees, whilst there was a hang bar challenge through the weekend.

Event organiser Paul Jenking, from Lancing, said: “We are thrilled to present Vanlife Events, designed not just to showcase the vibrant culture of van living, but also to foster a supportive community for vendors, artists, and attendees alike.

"Our mission is to create a platform that not only hosts memorable experiences but also nurtures the creativity and passion within our community and other events.

"These events are crafted to support both new and established gatherings, providing a space where vendors can showcase their unique offerings, artists can share their talents, and attendees can connect and inspire one another.

"We believe that by bringing together diverse voices and experiences, we can cultivate an environment that celebrates our shared love for adventure, creativity, and the open road.

"Join us as we embark on this exciting journey, creating opportunities for collaboration, learning, and connection.

"Whether you're a vendor looking to reach a wider audience, an artist eager to share your work, or an attendee seeking inspiration and community, we support events designed with you in mind.

"Let's come together to celebrate the spirit of vanlife and support one another in this incredible adventure!”

Speaking to Sussex World, Paul said the event was a big success.

“Everyone that attended all said they wanted to come back for next year,” Paul added.

“It all just started before Covid when I got myself a van and took some holidays around Europe, visiting places. Covid put an end to that but when we were able to attend van festivals again we realised something like that down south.

"Vanlifers are such nice people. They get such a bad name but 96 per cent of these people actually clean up as they go along, even if it's other people's rubbish.

"I wanted to organise sort of celebration of the community and also make other people aware of the community so they can see how they really are.

“I'm not full time in vanlife. It's just something I enjoy doing at the weekends and getting a bit of a break from the daily norm.”

Paul said there were 18 bands playing in total.

"They were just amazing and the crowd loved them,” he added.

“There was a really good vibe, with all kinds of different music genres.

“I think we had about 300 people there, with people travelling from all over. A woman came down from Cyprus, we had a guy that drove from Germany and we had people from up north.”

To find out more, visit https://vanlife-events.co.uk

1 . Festival held to 'celebrate the spirit of vanlife' Hundreds of people attended a vanlifers festival at Worthing Rugby Club, enjoying live music and street food. Photo: John Andrews

2 . Festival held to 'celebrate the spirit of vanlife' Hundreds of people attended a vanlifers festival at Worthing Rugby Club, enjoying live music and street food. Photo: John Andrews

3 . Festival held to 'celebrate the spirit of vanlife' Hundreds of people attended a vanlifers festival at Worthing Rugby Club, enjoying live music and street food. Photo: John Andrews