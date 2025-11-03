I saw Five's reunion concert in Sussex – and I didn't expect it to be like this

It’s hard to believe that all the members of top 90s boyband Five are in their mid-to-late forties now.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then again, it’s pretty hard to believe it’s been 25-years since they last appeared on stage together. That was, until their Keep on Movin’ 2025 reunion tour came to Brighton on Friday night (October 31).

I, too, am heading into my mid-40s like Five, but it sure doesn’t feel like a quarter of a century since I was happily dancing along to their abundance of hits as a teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I guess many other people felt the same, because the venue was absolutely packed! And I couldn’t believe how electric the atmosphere was. The thousands of people packed into the Brighton Centre seemed ecstatic to see the boys back together – with pretty much everyone getting up and dancing and singing from the first track.

Five's reunion came to Sussex on October 31

Clearly the 25-year gap had not dulled the audience’s enthusiasm for 90s pop. If anything, it felt like the break had made them more excited for it.

Maybe it’s the nostalgia, or maybe it’s the fact that after a somewhat tumultuous time during their original run, the boys seemed to be genuinely happy and excited to be back together.

Brighton was only the second date on the tour – a tour that sold so well they added an extra 12 dates, meaning it doubled in length – and the boys’ enthusiasm shone through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, the dance moves to some of those 90s bangers are a bit cheesy, but they performed them in really good humour – the cynicism of those early years seemingly long gone.

And the 90-minute set was a reminder of just how many hits they had, back in the day. Slam Dunk (Da Funk), When The Lights Go Out, Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin' Down, We Will Rock You, Let's Dance, Keep On Movin'… the list goes on – each track was a total singalong moment.

I came along to the tour a bit sceptical, thinking it might give me a fun anecdote. I left remembering exactly why Five were so big in the first place.

It was a night of pure pop magic. There might have been a few more grey hairs and aching knees in the room this time around, but it sure was good fun.

For more on Five’s tour, see https://itsfiveofficial.com/