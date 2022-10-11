"I'm so confident that I am actually an idiot!" - Brighton comedy

Helen Bauer - by James Deacon

2019 Best Newcomer nominee Helen is on the road around the UK this autumn with her first-ever tour, Madam Good Tit, with dates including Brighton’s Komedia on Friday, October 14.

She is promising a show about self-confidence, self-esteem and self-care. It’s the year of the self, and Helen is trying to be the change she wants you to see, she explains: “I'm just insanely confident. People think being confident is the best thing in the world but the problem is that I'm so confident that I am actually an idiot. When you are so confident, you believe that everything you do is correct and I am stupidly overly confident. It is probably my mother’s fault. It is actually humiliating. I just don't know when I'm wrong. My mum ran a drama school from Fleet in Hampshire and I went along from when I was four to 18 and I think it really did a number on me. And I reckon that's why I'm so confident. It means that I just think I can do anything I want to do which is not necessarily a bad thing but it means that I just assume I'm the queen of everything.”

Yes, some things do dent that confidence, though: “I've had my heart broken. I thought that if I moved to Germany he would realise how much he was missing me and come and get me. He didn't. He got another girlfriend and I stayed there for three years. But it was actually in Germany that I started doing stand-up. I spoke German but it was mainly on the English language scene though there is a good crossover. I entered a couple of newcomer competitions in London and I had a tiny bit of success but I managed to get an agent and I needed to move back to the UK after that, for my career. I moved back at the end of 2016. I had an agent but I still had to gig all over the country, getting paid £10 a night even though it was costing me £40 to get there but just before the pandemic I had actually become a proper stand-up and not having to work in a bakery. I was getting bigger and bigger gigs and I was able to pay my rent which is always nice.”

