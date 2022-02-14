Improv comedy inspired by Doctor Who heads to West Sussex

Any Suggestions Doctor Who - pic by Steve Ullathorne

A spokesman said: “Travel anywhere in time and space with a live radiophonic workshop, incredible props, an amazing set and a collection of hilarious improv comedy performers. Travel on an adventure everyone can enjoy made entirely from your suggestions.

“Create your very own Doctor Who episode! Fancy a trip on the TARDIS to answer a distress call in Mount Olympus where time has lost all its meaning? Or deep into the depths of Area 51 to find out the universe’s darkest secrets? Just shout it out and Any Suggestions will bring it to life in front of your very eyes!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Any Suggestions Improv is made up of the highly experienced actors, comedians, musicians and technicians who are Lewis Dunn, Charles Deane, Louise Jones, Harry Whittaker, Matthew Stallworthy, James Gamblin, Zack Sizer and Nick Upton, with additional radiophonic jiggery-pokery provided by Alexander Rushfirth. Every show they transport audiences around the universe in brand-new Doctor Who episodes made up entirely on the spot.

“Any Suggestions, Doctor? The Improvised Doctor Who Parody has been a big hit at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2016, 2017 and 2018. They were also nominated for Best Show in the 2017 Comedian’s Choice Awards.

“Don’t miss out on this hilarious and family friendly spectacle of silly and exciting adventures with a completely different performance and story every single show.”

Bound and Gagged Comedy was founded by Nigel Klarfeld in 1992 and is now one of the longest standing comedy companies in the UK.