Indie band Little Comets Play Brighton Patterns

By Rob Coles
Contributor
Published 8th Feb 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 09:24 BST
Newcastle based indie band Little Comets play Brighton Patterns on 29/3/25 as part of their UK tour.

Returning to England’s city of secret hills for the first time in an age, everyone’s favourite indie heroes Little Comets are playing at Brighton Patterns on Saturday, 29th March 2025 as part of their Spring UK Tour.

Most Popular

    Armed with a musical alphabet as long as Maderia Drive, the Newcastle band are touring a mixture of material young and old. With a trio of new single releases scheduled for the opening quarter of 2025, the three disciples of DIY Music (Rob Coles: guitar/piano/vocals, brother Michael Coles: guitar/backing vocals and Matt Hall: bass/backing vocals supported onstage by Nathan Greene on drums and multi-instrumentalist Matt Saxon) will be blending bangers such as ‘Dancing Song’, ‘Bridge Burn’ and ‘Worry’ alongside new songs, ‘HIJKL’ and ‘Prawn’.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Playing live, Little Comets will bring their usual sense of devotion, energy and honest oblivion to an evening featuring over two hours of well-loved music and shiny new tunes.

    Matt Hall, Rob Coles & Michael Coles of Little Cometsplaceholder image
    Matt Hall, Rob Coles & Michael Coles of Little Comets

    With their fifth album and second tour to follow by the end of the year, this is the perfect opportunity for south coast audiences to reconnect with Little Comets and their ever expanding wardrobe of incredibly catchy songs.

    Tickets are available now from littlecomets.com.

    Related topics:EnglandNewcastle
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice