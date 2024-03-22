International Interview Concert, Worthing. Sunday 17 March 2024. Review by Janet Lawrence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scene is set to receive Internationally known violinist Kamila Bydlowska and pianist Olga Pariy, performing works by Brahms, Saint-Saëns, Gershwin and other composers of his period. A singing violin and a talking piano, where the two play together as one and bounce off of each other, musically speaking. Their ongoing collaboration started two years ago and they immediately recognised they were a match, so similar was their outlook.

This is one of the International Interview concerts organised by the hard working and innovative duo: Timothy Chick and Journalist Richard Amey. Timothy’s idea - with Richard coming in to design, write and execute the publicity.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The underlying theme was a mix of classical music for different tastes - some not well-known, others familiar. There’s a lot of colour in this performance. So how do you put colour into music? According to the composer Czerny: colour comes from the story you want to tell.

Olga Paliy piano, Kamila Bydlowska violin

Both musicians live in England, away from their original countries of Poland (Kamila) and Ukraine (Olga). Their endearing personalities engaged us from the moment they explained the first classical piece.

That was Brahms’s Scherzo in C minor from his. ‘FAE’ Sonata. So what’s the FAE? It’s based on the musical notes F.A.E, which also represents a cryptogram: ‘Frei Aber Einsam’ (‘Free but Lonely’). The lively first movement started with repetitive notes on the violin, continuing with energetic melodies. The second movement more sedate, Kamila’s violin leading, Olga answering on the piano.

Camille St Saëns’s Violin Sonata No 1 n D minor, Op75 had four movements. It was one of the hardest he ever wrote, explained Kamila. Fast and difficult. Will they make it? they wondered. They did. It was a spirited performance. Kamila smiles as she plays, standing up; Olga reads her music with great concentration, fingers flying.

A staccato intro brought in the third movement; it’s as if they’re talking to each other. Kamila plays, Olga’s piano responds. Clever and faultless. And that takes us to the fast fourth movement, like a race.

During the interval, and after the concert, the two musicians joined Henny on the upper stage sofas. Notes with questions had been collected and in turn the musicians answered those that Henny read out in the two sessions. Interesting answers:

Olga’s story: What was the effect of the Ukraine war on her family?

Her parents left Ukraine; it was very emotional, the way their lives and daily routines changed. They’ve not been home for over two years; friends have lost homes and family; they’re distressed by scenes of destruction and abuse in their country. Olga’s an Artistic Trustee for a company that makes music affordable and reachable to the younger generation; teaching them instruments with a chance to improve and perform. She plays charity concerts for people in Ukraine. They need funds for more projects.

Kamila: This lady is also an actress; has a tango band combined with jazz improvisation; an electronic band with a DJ. She said she doesn’t practise every day and consistently, unless she’s preparing for a concert. After a certain time holding a violin, the arms get tired, she said. So how does she see herself with her art? She’s happy how things are at the moment. She declares she’s more of a teacher than a performer and has a passion for singing. ’Eventually,’ she says with a grin, ‘I expect at least one Oscar!’

Fortified with Interval drinks and snacks, we settle down for the second half.

Something mysterious is happening. There’s a ghostly violin tune coming from out the back, somewhere. Very soft, and getting slowly louder. Ah, it’s Kamila floating in, playing Piazzolla’s tango ‘Vuelvo al Sur’ (Return to the South). She’s playing as she walks around the backs of the chairs, different areas generating different pitch sound as she moves.

Once back with her music stand, Kamila joins Olga in Cinema Paradiso’s love theme “Remember” by Morricone. We’re in the 20th century with Astor Piazzolla from Argentina; our much loved American George Gershwin, and a little confection by Russian Igor Frolov.

When we get to the Gershwin, it was Kamila’s chance to bring out her own personality with Gershwin’s tunes: Summertime, I Got Plenty of Nuttin’, Bess You is My Woman Now and It Ain’t Necessarily So, to name a few. George Gershwin died, age 38 from a brain tumour. What a contribution he made to the world’s music, and how much more he could have given us, had he lived longer. His tunes will continue through generations.

The layout of the room, and the sense of intimacy it generated, added to the enjoyment of this special concert. We chatted with the person in the next sear, or behind us. We got to know each other. This happened also after the concert when, in between frantic activity clearing chairs and tables away, I was able to chat briefly with Richard Amey and be introduced to some interesting people - one of them Brighton composer Sally Beamish.