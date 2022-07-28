Internet sensation choir make rare Sussex appearances this week

Libera

The group, which consists of 33 boys aged eight to 15, has become an internet sensation and gathered millions of views and listens on YouTube and Spotify in recent years.

Their concert will feature one-of-a-kind harmonies, including an inspirational selection of songs from Libera’s albums and some new tunes performed with a small orchestra.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be followed the next day with a special appearance at Chichester Cathedral.

Spokeswoman Susan Fleet said: “The two concerts are a rare delight for audiences in Sussex. Although the boys of Libera come from south London originally, they rarely appear in the UK during summer due to their global popularity in the USA and Asia.