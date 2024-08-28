Internet sensation Henry Rowley coming to Brighton
“It’s disappointing enough having a TikToker for a son; can a comedy show be any more disappointing to Henry’s parents? Yes it can. Because even though he is ‘excellent company’ (Tatler) he didn’t exactly follow in his parent’s footsteps… When a GP and a therapist love each other very much… they spawn a ‘TikTok comedy darling’ (Tatler).”
Henry Rowley is a rising star captivating audiences with his unique blend of humour, creativity, and relatable content. With a knack for comedic timing and engaging storytelling, Rowley has amassed a large following - as a performer Henry is infectious and has carved out a niche and unique comedy style. Displaying a wide range of character comedy in his debut hour, Henry is ready to show why he is poised to become, not only an online sensation, but a force in the comedy world - This Fringe his beloved, and new!, characters from his ‘wildly popular sketches’ (Time Out) will be revealed to a new audience whilst his fans will get to see his more theatrical side.
Through his growing collection of skits and impressions, Henry presents characters with which we are all, unfortunately, slightly too familiar with and he has since formed a loyal fan base; from uncomfortable POV videos of 'the Soho House guy' to 'the music guy at afters', he paints a hilarious and accurate picture of social interactions.
“Henry Rowley is no stranger to a captive audience.” - Ed Fest Mag
“This charismatic and funny individual has the audience in the palm of his hands.” – The Scots Reviewer
