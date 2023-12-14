It’s East 17’s Stay Another Day, but not as you have ever heard it before.

Doctor Gonzo (contributed pic)

It’s the Christmas single from West Sussex four-piece Doctor Gonzo, very much redone in Doctor Gonzo’s pop-punk style.

Comprising members from Crawley, Worthing and East Grinstead, the band has been together around five years and is a former winner of Horsham's summer Battle of the Bands. Lead singer Ash Miles explained: “Ever since we started we have wanted to do a Christmas single. We thought about writing something original and putting it out as a Christmas song but we decided that actually we wanted to take something that was already very much a Christmas song and put our own spin on it and in all honesty we wanted to put a bit of our humour on it as well. Stay Another Day is a great Christmas song that everybody knows but really it's actually very tired and when you look back and watch the video that they did it's almost like they're taking the mickey out of themselves or at least it is a video that sets itself up to have the mickey taken out of it – and we are happy to do that! But it's all in good spirit and done with lots of humour and fun. We would not want to take anything away from East 17 and their songs because they're great songs but we just wanted to do something a bit different.”

And who knows, this just could be the start of the band's own festive tradition with a new Christmas single each year with their own particular spin on a classic.

Ash, a general builder by day from Crawley, said: “There are four of us in the band and we tend to rehearse in Staplefield between Crawley and Brighton. Andy and Tig both live in Worthing and Josh, the drummer, in East Grinstead. We've been together about five years. It all started with Andy who is a fantastic musician and plays pretty much anything. He was looking to start a new band, and me and Andy had been friends for a long time.

"Andy put an ad in the paper and we met Tig and the guys started rehearsing. We started off with another drummer actually. But I came along and auditioned to be the vocalist with no struggle whatsoever and they took me on. I really don't know why! We met Josh, our drummer, at a different gig.

“We play American-style punk. We also play pop punk and escape punk, the bands that we grew up listening to in our bedrooms at home and we've never really grown up. At the moment we consider ourselves a recording band. When we first started we did more than 100 gigs in just over a year and it cost us a fortune. We never earnt as much money as we put out. We were losing money hand over fist and so we decided that realistically our audiences were very much more likely to be online and so we changed tack. Now we are focused on recording music videos and so far so good. We've got five songs on video online and they're doing OK for an unknown band of 35 to 40-year-olds. We call ourselves untalented riffraff.

