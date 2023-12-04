Jake Bugg to play Worthing and Guildford in 2024

Jake Bugg has confirmed he will be bringing his Your Town Tour to Worthing and Guildford in 2024.

Jake Bugg (contributed)

The tour will see him play 16 headline dates across the UK at some of the country’s smaller towns and venues, “bringing live music back to the heart of communities”, he promises.

Kicking off in Newcastle-Under-Lyme on March 8, 2024, Jake will perform two sets per night, acoustic and electric, rattling through his biggest hits, as well as tracks from his latest album, the top three-charting Saturday Night, Sunday Morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thom Milner-Smith, director of Worthing-based promoters atom presents, said: “We're very excited to announce Jake Bugg in Worthing... with his debut album hitting no.1, and 5 top 10 albums at only 29, Jake has had huge success, with so much more to come. The Your Town Tour heads to small towns and venues, which aligns perfectly with our mission to bring high-profile and emerging talent to your doorstep. This is a rare chance to see Jake up close and personal in an intimate venue by the sea. Tickets are expected to fly out…”

Most Popular

On Saturday, April 27 he will play the Assembly Hall, Worthing; and on Wednesday, May 1 he will play G Live, Guildford.

A tour spokesman said: “With local venues constantly under threat of closure, and grassroots music scenes dwindling, the Your Town Tour is Jake’s bid to bring a high-profile live show back to some of the country’s towns that have seen drop-offs in big touring artists visiting in recent years. Over the last few years, Jake, who has four albums and numerous hit singles to his name, has grown into himself and gone from strength to strength. He stepped out of his comfort zone and is in the form of his life. His new music was embraced across the media. Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’s two stellar singles All I Need and Lost, both produced by Steve Mac, were inescapable hits, booming across the airwaves, playlisted on Radio 1, Radio 2 and Radio X, and Jake turned in a stellar performance of All I Need on Graham Norton on BBC1.”